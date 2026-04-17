BLACXPINK member faces backlash over brother’s involvement in Blissoo agency

A BLACKPINK member was dragged into a developing controversy, followed by allegations. The allegations came in after a man widely speculated online, identified as her brother, went under police investigation.

On April 16, authorities at Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station confirmed that a man in his 30s, identified as “Mr A”, was arrested and is being investigated on charges of forced molestation. While officials have not publicly confirmed his identity, online speculation has linked him to Jisoo, leading to widespread discussion.

The case involved a female streamer who reportedly met the suspect through a “date ticket”, a system where top donors can arrange in-person meetings. The man is alleged to have paid approximately ₩3 million KRW for the meeting. According to the streamer, the encounter escalated after a meal and drinks, when she was invited to his home.

She further mentioned, “He promised that he would not have any sexual contact with me. I already rejected him several times, but he forced physical contact and also tried to sexually assault me”.

Additional claims suggested that suspect may have driven under the influence, though these details remain unverified. Police reportedly intervened after arriving at the residence and proceeded with the arrest.

The situation intensified after a Korean media outlet reportedly used an image resembling Jisoo and her brother, fuelling speculation about his identity. Online users also referenced unverified past allegations involving the same individual.

Attention has since shifted to Jisoo’s reported professional links to her brother through her label, Blissoo, where he is believed to hold a founding role. This connection has prompted debate among fans, with some calling for clarification.

As of now, Jisoo has not issued a public statement. The investigation remains ongoing, and no formal confirmation has been made regarding the suspect’s identity.