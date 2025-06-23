‘Blade’ writer David Goyer reveals Marvel turned down reboot offer

Filmmaker-writer David Goyer, best known for writing the original ‘Blade’ trilogy, has revealed that Marvel turned down his offer to develop a reboot.

The director-writer has written the original ‘Blade’, starring Wesley Snipes, in 1998 along with ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, and ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, David Goyer revealed that his agent approached Marvel to offer his assistance in developing the ‘Blade’ reboot.

“I wasn’t even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now, and we’re in a good place.’ And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven’t contacted me,” he said.

While he admitted that he has no involvement in the announced ‘Blade’ iteration, the filmmaker said that he “might consider” writing the script if Marvel asks him to.

“I might consider it because I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career. Even though I’m now considered a DC guy, I started as a Marvel guy. I would consider it, it would be fun to return to that world. That being said, I’m pretty much otherwise 99% done with superheroes,” David Goyer said.

He added, “I love this stuff. I watch all the movies, but I’ve just done so much in the world. But yeah, I would consider it, just for old time’s sake.”

On the work front, Goyer is currently serving as producer on Apple TV+’s ‘Murderbot.’

His other work includes the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Sandman,’ set to premiere on July 3.