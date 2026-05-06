Blake Lively is offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her Met Gala 2026 appearance after a viral red-carpet moment sparked online discussion.

The actress, 38, drew attention while ascending the Met steps in a dramatic gown with an extended train, as footage appeared to show her directing members of her team during the high-profile event. In one clip, Lively was seen gesturing toward the fabric of her dress as helpers worked to arrange it, prompting some viewers to speculate about the interaction.

Shortly after the event, Blake Lively took to Instagram Stories to clarify part of the moment, revealing that one of the people assisting her was actually her cousin. Sharing photos and videos of her look from the evening, she also highlighted the scale of the outfit, noting that the train of her gown was “not lightweight.”

Video from the event showed multiple assistants helping to manage the elaborate train as she climbed the steps. At one point, a helper appeared to lift the fabric as Lively prepared to pose, leading her to signal how she wanted the gown positioned. As she continued, only one assistant remained by her side, whom she later identified as her relative.

The appearance marked another headline-making Met Gala moment for Lively, known for her carefully curated red carpet looks. This year’s event followed the theme “Costume Art” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code.

The same day also saw reports emerge that Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni had reached a settlement related to a legal matter, though the actress did not address the development in her social media posts.