Blake Lively appeared upbeat and stylish as she stepped out for a glamorous Fendi event in New York City on Tuesday, marking one of her most high-profile public appearances since resolving her lengthy legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic as she posed for photos at the star-studded gathering, flashing smiles while mingling with fellow celebrities and fashion insiders.

For the occasion, the former Gossip Girl star wore a fitted black tank top paired with high-waisted blue jeans and a beige trench coat. She completed the sophisticated look with pointed-toe heels, a sparkling diamond necklace and a classic Fendi baguette handbag.

Lively styled her signature blonde hair swept back on one side, with the rest cascading over her shoulder.

Her appearance comes just weeks after she and Baldoni reached a settlement in their highly publicized legal feud connected to their film It Ends With Us.

Despite the settlement, the legal drama has continued to generate headlines. Reports recently revealed that Lively faced a setback after a judge denied her request to submit additional legal briefs regarding attorney fees and potential damages tied to Baldoni’s dismissed $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress is reportedly still seeking compensation and legal fees, arguing that Baldoni’s lawsuit was retaliatory following her own sexual harassment and retaliation claims.

The legal battle between the former co-stars lasted nearly two years and reportedly cost both parties a combined $60 million in lawsuits and countersuits.