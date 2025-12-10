Blake Lively beams in festive red as Justin Baldoni trial faces months-long delay

Blake Lively is keeping her spirits bright even after her legal battle took surprising turn!

On Tuesday, December 9, the Gossip Girls alum was spotted leaving a Stoney Clover event in New York City, exuding festive vibes in a striking red ensemble.

For the event, Lively was dressed to the nines as she wore a crimson corset-style dress paired with sparkling bow-adorned heels.

The 38-year-old actress let her loose waves cascading around her shoulders as she playfully ran her hand through her hair.

Holding a sweet treat, Blake Lively appeared relaxed and glowing despite the ongoing court drama surrounding her.

Her appearance comes on the same day her sexual harassment trial postponed for two months due to the judge’s “extremely busy” calendar.

Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, was pushed back to May 18 because of his hectic schedule and two pending criminal trials, which take priority.

The tension between the former It Ends With Us co-stars began late last year when Lively accused Baldoni, who directed and acted in the film, of sexually harassing her on set, which Baldoni denied.

He responded with a $400million defamation suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times, which reported on the actress’s claims, but a judge dismissed it.

A scheduled hearing in the high-profile case is set to take place on January 22.