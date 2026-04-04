Blake Lively breaks silence on ‘painful’ Justin Baldoni case after major court ruling

Blake Lively has finally broken her silence after a judge dismissed several claims in her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Lively called the experience “unfathomably painful” while vowing to continue her fight in court.

Lively said she was “grateful” that the core of her case will still be heard by a jury, despite the court throwing out a number of allegations. “I am grateful for the Court’s ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month,” she wrote, adding that she is ready to “finally tell my story in full at trial.”

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continued to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she added.

Addressing the broader impact of the case, Blake Lively said the situation goes beyond “celebrity drama,” pointing to what she described as “digital violence” and its real-world consequences. “The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere,” she wrote, adding that such experiences affect women and children across communities.

The dispute stems from Lively’s 2024 lawsuit in which she accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director of creating a hostile work environment, along with claims of sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign. However, Judge Lewis Liman recently dismissed 10 of the 13 claims, including those related to harassment, defamation and conspiracy.

Despite the setback, key allegations – including breach of contract and retaliation – remain active and are expected to be central when the case goes to trial, currently scheduled to begin on May 18.