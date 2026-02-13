Blake Lively brings mahjong set to court amid mediation

Blake Lively is known for her glamour, but on Wednesday, the “Gossip Girl” star added a surprising twist to her court appearance.

While attending mediation in her sexual harassment suit against former co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively reportedly had her chauffeur deliver her personal mahjong set right to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse.

According to sources, the It Ends With Us star arrived at the courthouse around 8:30 a.m., with proceedings starting at 10 a.m. By 11 a.m., the actress, growing impatient with the slow-moving mediation, decided to pass the time in her favorite way: a game of mahjong. Her driver arrived at the courthouse doors with the centuries-old Chinese tile game in hand, offering the perfect distraction as the legal teams went back and forth.

Lively, who previously told Vogue about teaching friends how to play mahjong, apparently favors sets from Oh My Mahjong, which can cost up to $500. She even admits to gifting friends their own sets once they catch the mahjong bug. For her, the game is more than just entertainment – it’s a ritual, even in the middle of high-stakes legal proceedings.

The mediation is part of Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Baldoni, who denies any wrongdoing. The two were scheduled to return to court on Thursday as they attempt to reach a pre-trial settlement.