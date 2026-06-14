Blake lively celebrates “Incredible Win” as court awards legal fees against Baldoni

Blake Lively is declaring victory after a U.S. federal judge ruled that Justin Baldoni must cover her legal fees tied to their high-profile It Ends With Us dispute, though the court denied her request for additional damages.

What the Judge Decided

On Friday, June 13, 2026, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Lively can recover legal fees and costs related to her defense against Baldoni’s $400 million defamation countersuit, which the court dismissed in June 2025.

The decision cited a California law protecting sexual harassment survivors from retaliatory lawsuits meant to silence victims. However, Judge Liman denied Lively’s request for punitive damages, treble damages, and other relief.

“Today’s ruling makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith… and that she is the prevailing defendant,” her attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson told Entertainment Weekly.

Both Sides Claim Victory

Lively’s team called the May 2026 settlement a “resounding victory,” stating that Baldoni and co-defendants now “face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively”.

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman disputed that characterization, calling it a “win and total victory” for his clients. He noted the court had already dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including “every sexual harassment claim, every defamation claim, and all claims against the individual defendants”.

Background: The It Ends With Us Legal Battle

The dispute stems from the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Lively filed suit in December 2024 alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, claiming Baldoni spoke inappropriately about his sex life and tried to add unscripted sex scenes. She also alleged Baldoni waged a PR campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios countersued Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds for extortion and defamation. Judge Liman dismissed Baldoni’s claims in June 2025 and struck down parts of Lively’s complaints in April 2026.

The parties settled on May 4, 2026, avoiding a trial, though no settlement figure was disclosed. Both sides agreed not to appeal Friday’s 47-page decision.

What’s Next

While the exact amount Baldoni owes remains undetermined, the ruling allows Lively to pursue legal fees under the 2023 California law designed to shield accusers from retaliatory defamation suits.

“Ms. Lively is gratified that her lawsuit shows how [the California law] and laws like it create a path for survivors to hold accountable those who weaponize online attacks and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors,” her lawyers said.

It Ends With Us grossed over $350 million globally in 2024, becoming one of the year’s biggest hits.