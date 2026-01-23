Jameela Jamil sides with Justin Baldoni, blasts Blake Lively in leaked texts

Fresh controversy has erupted around the It Ends With Us fallout after newly released court material revealed private messages in which Jameela Jamil appeared to side firmly with Justin Baldoni against his co-star Blake Lively.

According to documents now circulating, Jameela Jamil exchanged a series of blunt, emotionally charged messages with Justin Baldoni’s publicist in August 2024. In those conversations, Jameela Jamil repeatedly criticized Blake Lively, using extreme language to describe what she viewed as the actress damaging her own public image during the film’s promotional run.

The messages suggest Jameela Jamil believed Lively’s social media activity, including promotional videos and advocacy posts, was poorly judged and actively harming her position.

At one point, Jameela Jamil implied Blake Lively was self-sabotaging and cast her as an unusually chaotic antagonist in the situation. The tone throughout was sharp, dismissive and openly hostile.

Baldoni, while not directly involved in the chat, was clearly the subject of strategic discussion. Jameela Jamil advised that Justin Baldoni remain distant from Lively and avoid engaging publicly, stressing that silence would better serve him. She warned that any response from Baldoni could worsen the optics.

The messages surfaced shortly after other leaked texts allegedly sent by Blake Lively to Ben Affleck, in which Blake Lively described the film’s production as deeply troubling. In those messages, Blake Lively portrayed Baldoni as a controlling figure and claimed the working environment was chaotic, alleging internal conflicts and serious HR concerns.

Months later, Lively escalated matters by filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us star in December 2024. Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Justin Baldoni denied the allegations and responded forcefully.

In January 2025, Justin Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, dramatically raising the stakes.

With Jameela Jamil now publicly linked to the private commentary, the dispute surrounding Lively and Justin Baldoni appears far from over and the industry is watching closely.