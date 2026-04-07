Blake Lively finds legal battle with Justin Baldoni 'emotionally difficult'

Blake Lively took an emotional toll after filing the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

On Thursday, April 2, the court dismissed her claims against Baldoni. Following the hearing, a source shared with PEOPLE that court proceedings have “been emotionally taxing” for the Hollywood actress.

The insider further told about Lively, “She didn’t file this lawsuit thinking it would be easy. She knew it would be a long, challenging process, but she felt it was something she needed to do”.

Lively initially lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, alleging inappropriate conduct on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation as well as a retaliatory smear campaign, claims Baldoni has denied.

“The legal battle has been emotionally taxing, but Blake has stayed focused,” the source said about Lively.

A Simple Favor actress has stood by her claims and is preparing to take them to court, the source says, adding that she is managing the situation alongside her home life, with her role as a mother keeping her focused.