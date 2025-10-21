Blake Lively highlights ‘emotional & verbal abuse’ amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively is raising awareness against all type of abuse!

Despite facing a difficult time due to an ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl alum has shown strength and resilience as she used her social media account to shed light on emotional and verbal abuse.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 21, Blake Lively shared a post by National Domestic Violence Hotline, highlighting the hidden dangers of AI and digital media.

“In this time, digital and emotional violence is both prevalent and easily hidden. Especially for teens. @ndvhofficial has both real person phone support, as well as AI chat resources, checklists, information, planning, advocacy and more for types of abuse affecting all ages and genders,” she wrote over the post.

In a separate story, Lively penned, “@ndvhofficial & @loveirespectofficial working to educate teens about healthy and safe relationships and providing resources. Early and appropriate education is critical for both prevention and activation”

She further shared a series of posts raising awareness about technology-facilitated abuse, as well as emotional, verbal, and financial abuse.

Blake Lively’s powerful message comes amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. In December, she filed a legal complaint against her co-star, claiming he sexually harassed Lively during the production of It Ends with Us.

Later on, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion. The case is set to go to trial in March 2026