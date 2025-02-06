Blake Lively hit with a new $7 million lawsuit

Amid the ongoing legal battle with her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively has been sued for defamation by a crisis management firm.

Blake Lively has found herself in more trouble, as Jed Wallace, of the crisis management firm Street Relations, sued her for defamation, claiming $7 million in damages.

Wallace, of Street Relations, the crisis firm that has been accused of involvement in the PR clash of Lively and Justin Baldoni, has accused the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum of dragging him into their ongoing legal dispute with her actions, seeking at least $7 million in damages, along with a court order to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Notably, Lively had alleged that Wallace helped Baldoni and his team in orchestrating a smear campaign against her by creating fake content against her on social media. She claimed that this content was to manipulate public opinion and build negative media attention around her.

In his response, Wallace denied her claims of having any involvement in any supposed smear campaigns and maintained that he was falsely implicated in Lively’s sexual harassment complaint, which he called her retaliatory response to the public accusations.

To note, the defamation lawsuit came after the recent filing by Lively, in the Texas court, seeking an order to depose Wallace.

In response to Wallace’s lawsuit, her legal team, led by attorney Michael Gottlieb, issued a statement saying, “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation.”

“This is not just a publicity stunt – it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department,” the statement read further. “While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court.”

Besides the latest lawsuit, Lively is also being countersued by Baldoni over defamation, seeking $400 million in damages.

