Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with new motion in legal battle

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has filed a motion for compensation from her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni.

The motion comes months after a US court dismissed Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit in which he accused Lively of attempting to destroy his career.

The Hollywood actress has now filed the motion in the court, seeking millions of dollars from Justin Baldoni for filing the defamation suit against her.

In her motion, Blake Lively’s attorneys demanded millions of dollars in compensation for her attorneys’ fees and costs.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ star also seeks damages for the economic and physical harm she suffered from Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit and his alleged smear campaign against her.

In her motion, Blake Lively said that the Protecting Survivors from Weaponized Defamation Lawsuits Act “ensures that individuals who experience sexual harassment or retaliation are able to share their experiences with courts, agencies, the press, and others, without fear of being sued for doing so.”

It is worth mentioning here that the legal battle between the Hollywood actress and the ‘It Ends With Us’ filmmaker began last year.

After months of speculations about their strained relations on-set, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024.