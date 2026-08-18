Blake Lively is remembering her late Ice Princess costars Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg with a heartfelt message urging people to choose kindness.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 17, the 38-year-old actress paid tribute to Panettiere and Trachtenberg with a compilation of clips from the 2005 Disney film.

“Be. Kind. You never know what others are going through,” Lively wrote over the video. “Thank you to both these women for all the joy you brought so many,” she added.

Blake Lively appeared alongside Panettiere and Trachtenberg in Ice Princess, which also starred Joan Cusack and Kim Cattrall. The film followed Casey Carlyle, played by Trachtenberg, a talented student who decides to pursue her dream of becoming a competitive figure skater rather than following the academic path expected of her.

Hayden Panettiere portrayed Gen Harwood, the captain of a local figure skating team and Casey’s initial rival. Gen’s mother, Tina, played by Cattrall, was a former skater who eventually helps bring the two girls together.

Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of 36, just days before what would have been her 37th birthday. Her family confirmed her death in a statement, describing the actress as “an incredible light and a force of nature.”

Trachtenberg, meanwhile, died at age 39 on February 26, 2025, in New York City. The Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress died from complications of diabetes mellitus.