Blake Lively’s lawsuit takes a sharp turn amid new allegations against Justin Baldoni’s team

The legal battle between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took another sharp turn, with Lively’s legal team asking the court to step in over what they describe as repeated misconduct during depositions.

According to filings, Blake Lively’s lawyers accuse attorneys representing Justin Baldoni of turning depositions into drawn-out performances. They say there was laughing, unnecessary speeches, and behavior that slowed proceedings to a crawl. It wasn’t just disruptive, they argue. It crossed a line.

A major point of contention has been questioning related to Blake Lively’s romantic and sexual history. Her lawyers maintain those questions have no relevance to her harassment and retaliation claims tied to the film It Ends With Us.

They’ve made it clear they consider that line of inquiry off-limits and legally improper, pointing to protections designed to prevent exactly that kind of examination.

The situation reportedly escalated earlier this week during the deposition of Nicole Alexander, a defense expert. Blake Lively’s team claims Justin Baldoni’s attorneys, including Bryan Freedman and Kevin Fritz, delayed the session through lengthy objections and interruptions, eating up valuable time and frustrating the process.

They describe it as part of a broader pattern, not an isolated incident.

This is far from the first clash. Blake Lively’s lawyers have repeatedly asked the court to sanction Justin Baldoni’s legal team, previously accusing them of litigating the case in public and failing to fully cooperate during discovery.

On the other side, Justin Baldoni has pushed back hard, filing for summary judgment and arguing the claims should be dismissed altogether.

Blake Lively, however, insists the case is about accountability and a hostile work environment she says was created on set. Justin Baldoni denies that characterization.

With a court-ordered settlement conference set for February 11 and a trial now scheduled for May 18, the dispute shows no signs of cooling.