Blake Lively names two actresses ready to testify against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has got backup in legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni took a turn as she filed an updated complaint, revealing that actresses Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer are ready to testify against him.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Blake claims that the actresses will share their own bad experiences with Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios partner, Jamey Heath.

The lawsuit doesn’t name the actresses or directly quote their texts or messages to protect their privacy.

However, a spokesperson for Blake Lively confirmed that these actresses have allowed their messages to be included in the updated complaint. They are expected to testify and provide documents during the legal process.

In a statement, Lively’s lawyers said that the updated complaint includes new evidence that supports Lively’s original claims.

This new evidence includes messages between Blake Lively, Sony and Wayfarer Studios representatives and other witnesses.

The complaint shows that Lively wasn’t the only one who reported bad behaviour on set well before the movie was finished.

It also points out the threats, harassment, and bullying that not only Blake Lively but also other innocent people faced because of Justin Baldoni and Heath’s actions.

While it was mostly viewed as a personal argument between Lively and Justin Baldoni, the involvement of Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer could make the case more serious.

Jenny Slate, a well-known actress and comedian from Parks and Recreation and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Isabela Ferrer, a rising star who played the younger version of Lively’s character in It Ends With Us, are both expected to testify.

The updated complaint also includes a text message from May 24, 2023, where Blake Lively talks to a friend about how difficult the atmosphere was on set.

She wrote, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa… It’s like HR nuts today. The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.”

Blake Lively goes on to describe Justin Baldoni and Heath as “creeps” and shares her discomfort, saying, “Keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want your gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”