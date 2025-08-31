Blake Lively hits back at Megyn Kelly subpoena claims in court fight with Baldoni

Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively has denied issuing a subpoena to Megyn Kelly as part of her ongoing legal case against Justin Baldoni.

A spokesperson for Blake Lively clarified that at no stage in the litigation has Megyn Kelly been directly subpoenaed, despite Kelly’s public claims earlier this week.

Blake Lively is pursuing discovery in her legal fight with Justin Baldoni, in which she accuses him, his associates and Wayfarer Studios of harassment and retaliation. Her team insists that seeking information through discovery is a standard process, and not directed personally at Megyn Kelly.

Megyn Kelly had told her audience that Lively had subpoenaed her, though she added that her lawyers managed to have the action dismissed. Kelly, who shares the same legal representative as Justin Baldoni, criticised Blake Lively publicly, further intensifying the dispute.

Reports later clarified that Blake Lively had subpoenaed Red Seat Ventures, the company formerly linked to Megyn Kelly’s show, requesting documents relating to her case against Justin Baldoni. Kelly interpreted this as a personal subpoena, though Lively’s camp argues it was not targeted at her directly.

Lively has also subpoenaed other media figures, including Candace Owens and Perez Hilton, in her ongoing battle connected to Justin Baldoni. Perez Hilton has even confirmed he is representing himself in the matter.

The feud continues as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni prepare for a full-court showdown in March 2026. Justin Baldoni has already seen a major countersuit dismissed, but both sides remain locked in a legal confrontation.

In other news, Lively landed her first major movie role since the beginning of the drama with ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star.

As reported by foreign media, Blake Lively has been roped in to lead and co-produce Lionsgate’s action rom-com ‘The Survival List’, about a reality TV producer, written by Tom Melia (of the ‘Rye Lane’ fame), confirmed the production giant.