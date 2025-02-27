Blake Lively mourns ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg’s death

Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively remembers her ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, after her tragic passing on Wednesday.

Blake Lively, who essayed the starring role of Serene van der Woodsen in the teen series ‘Gossip Girl’, mourned the death of her dear co-star Michelle Trachtenberg aka Georgina Sparks of the show.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, Lively shared an old picture with Trachtenberg, from their first meeting on the sets, and noted, “This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed.”

She continued in her emotional tribute, “Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved. She was big and bold and distinctly herself.”

“And she always had yummy caramel-smelling lipgloss on because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details,” remembered the ‘It Ends With Us’ star. “She was a kind person, through and through.”

“Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday,” Lively added and urged, “Hold those you love and have loved dear.”

Concluding the post, she noted, “The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

For the unversed, American actor Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Harriet The Spy’ among several others, was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle, on Wednesday morning, confirmed the police sources.

Trachtenberg, 39, had recently undergone a liver transplant and was dealing with its post-procedure complications.

