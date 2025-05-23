Blake Lively is ‘not worth the stress’ for Taylor Swift

Upset with Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively for dragging her into the legal drama with her co-star Justin Baldoni, pop superstar Taylor Swift feels that the former is ‘not worth all the stress’ that she puts her through.

Speaking to a foreign tabloid, a source close to Taylor Swift revealed that the pop star is upset with her former celebrity friend, Blake Lively, for using her in her lawsuit against ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

“Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake,” the insider told the publication. “Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them.”

“When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realises it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her,” the source continued to share. “Taylor’s relieved the relationship is over. She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the It Ends With Us drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it.”

“Taylor and Travis [Kelce – her boyfriend] are disgusted with Blake and Ryan [Reynolds – her husband] and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni. They’re vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent,” the person concluded.

To note, Swift found herself in the middle of a controversy when the legal team of Baldoni subpoenaed her in Lively’s lawsuit earlier this month.

In response, the singer’s spokesperson denies any involvement of hers in Baldoni and Lively’s romance drama ‘It Ends With Us’. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions. She did not score the film. She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” her team said. “She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”

For the unversed, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’. In his counterclaim, he accused the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum and her actor-husband, Ryan Reynolds, of attempting to ‘destroy’ his reputation and career.

