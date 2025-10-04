Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album amid fallout

Blake Lively has subtly reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl amid their reported fall out.

While the Gossip Girl alum didn’t openly reacted to the Lover singer’s 12 studio album, she showed her subtle support by liking her Swift’s Instagram post celebrating the midnight release of her new project, on October 3rd.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right,” Swift wrote in her post.

She further added, “A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now.”

The 38-year-old actor’s subtle support for Swift comes amid their rumored strained relationship after the Grammy winner singer was named in Lively’s legal battle with the It Ends with Us costar and director.

“Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Taylor Swift’s name was first brought into their legal battle when Baldoni’s legal team alleged that the singer had pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites on the movie in a complaint Baldoni filed in January that has since been dismissed.