Blake Lively: Reporter recalls most uncomfortable interview

Entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa confessed to her rudest interview with Blake Lively.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Kjersti Flaa recalled the viral interview with Blake Lively from 2016 and labelled that interview as “really traumatizing.” During the interview, the actress was expecting her second child and was there to promote Café with co-star Parker Posey.

During the interview, when Flaa congratulated Blake on her pregnancy by saying she had a “little bump,” Blake awkwardly responded, “Congrats on your little bump.”

​As the Gossip Girl alum’s reply did not seem fine to Flaa, she then tried to shift the conversation toward the movie’s costumes. But Blake clapped back again and replied, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

According to Flaa, Blake and Parker then began talking mostly to each other and ignored her questions. “I was just sitting there like, ‘Oh.’… I didn’t really understand all that,” Flaa told the outlet. “That’s when I started, you know, feeling like, ‘Oh my God. They’re actually doing this.’”

​She confessed that she was “in shock” and found the situation “really uncomfortable.” Moreover, Flaa admitted that she felt unable to continue the conversation and could not walk away at the same time because the move could affect her future career opportunities.

​“As a journalist, you always have to take the high road, you know?” she explained. Flaa also revealed her fear of getting black listed from future celebrity interviews, as Blake also has a publicist.

​Flaa added, “So I just sat there, and then I started getting more and more frustrated and angry and upset and all these emotions because I was like, I couldn’t believe they were actually doing it. I was just in shock”.