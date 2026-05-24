Blake Lively has returned to social media as her newly launched beauty brand, Blake Brown, faces ongoing difficulties.

The 38-year-old actress, seemingly unbothered by her recent legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni, posted on Instagram to give a shout-out to Harriet Fisher, a British broadcaster, presenter, and social media figure.

While sharing Fisher’s latest interview, the Gossip Girl star captioned, “@theharrietfisher what a beautiful interaction you made possible.” In the post, Fisher can be seen interviewing a man named Steve on the streets of London.

Lively’s Instagram Story comes just three days after Puck News reported that her brand, Blake Brown, is facing multiple operational challenges. The haircare line, launched concurrently with the film It Ends with Us and valued at $100 million, is reportedly dealing with customer backlash and high return rates.

One internal report indicated that over 42 percent of comments on the Nourishing Shampoo, sold exclusively at Target, cited issues such as dryness, brittleness, and hair damage. At launch, Target expected Blake Brown Beauty to become a nine-figure brand within its first year, capitalizing on the successful rollout tied to the highly anticipated 2024 movie.

However, the brand’s debut was quickly overshadowed by the highly publicized legal and public relations battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.