Blake Lively reveals sweet story behind her first-ever art purchase at 17
- Oct 20, 2025 -
Blake Lively has shared a sweet story behind her first-ever art purchase at the young age of 17.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the Gossip girl alum shared a glimpse into a flower version of one of her portraits from Vogue cover shoots last year.
The artwork, created by artist Sage Vaughn, features a skull made entirely of flowers including daisies, roses, peonies, and cosmos.
“@sagevaughnstudio Forever blowing me away,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you my friend. You make everything look and feel like a world I want to live in.”
In the following story, Blake Livley shared a heartfelt story about her long connection with Vaughn.
The It Ends with Us star shared a photo of herself getting her back painted with flowers by Sage Vaughn.
“A @sagevaughnstudio painting is the first piece of art I ever purchased. I was 17. I couldn’t afford it… Sage made sure I was able to buy it, for next to nothing. He saw a kid interested in art, and made sure to nurture that,” she wrote over the photo.
Blake Lively further gushed over the surreal experience of having him hand-paint tattoos on her.
“What a surreal experience to quite literally be the canvas of one of my favorite artists,” she added.