Blake Lively reveals sweet story behind her first-ever art purchase at 17

Blake Lively has shared a sweet story behind her first-ever art purchase at the young age of 17.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Gossip girl alum shared a glimpse into a flower version of one of her portraits from Vogue cover shoots last year.

The artwork, created by artist Sage Vaughn, features a skull made entirely of flowers including daisies, roses, peonies, and cosmos.

“@sagevaughnstudio Forever blowing me away,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you my friend. You make everything look and feel like a world I want to live in.”

In the following story, Blake Livley shared a heartfelt story about her long connection with Vaughn.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The It Ends with Us star shared a photo of herself getting her back painted with flowers by Sage Vaughn.

“A @sagevaughnstudio painting is the first piece of art I ever purchased. I was 17. I couldn’t afford it… Sage made sure I was able to buy it, for next to nothing. He saw a kid interested in art, and made sure to nurture that,” she wrote over the photo.

Blake Lively further gushed over the surreal experience of having him hand-paint tattoos on her.

“What a surreal experience to quite literally be the canvas of one of my favorite artists,” she added.