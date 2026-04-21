Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds consider UK move amid legal battle

Reports suggest that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are considering a move across the Atlantic to the United Kingdom (UK). Sources claim the couple is seeking a fresh start abroad, where they believe they can better navigate the fallout from recent industry tensions involving Justin Baldoni.

The reported friction between Blake Lively and the It Ends With Us director began in late 2024. While rumors of a rift dominated headlines, the situation has allegedly escalated into a complex legal dispute. A judge reportedly dismissed a significant portion of the litigation in June 2025; however, the remaining matters are scheduled for a trial hearing beginning May 18.

Lively, who shares four children with Reynolds, is reportedly weighing major decisions regarding her family’s future ahead of her scheduled court appearance. An insider told the Daily Mail that the couple has “discussed moving to the United Kingdom” as a way to reset.

A key factor in the potential move is Reynolds’ established connection to the region. Since acquiring the Wrexham AFC soccer team in 2021, the actor has built a massive following and a positive reputation in Wales and the wider UK. “With Ryan’s huge success with Wrexham, he has a great affinity for the U.K.,” the insider noted, adding that the move could allow for a “rebrand” for the couple.

Blake Lively, whose public image has been affected by the ongoing drama, reportedly believes she may find more professional opportunities abroad. According to the Daily Mail, some industry figures are “steering clear” of the actress as the trial date approaches, prompting the couple to look toward the UK for a new chapter.