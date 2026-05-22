Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hit with $2.1M mansion debt

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold to build an eco-friendly estate situated on a 110-acre parcel in upstate New York has reportedly hit a significant hurdle, amid claims that the couple owes $2.1 million (AUD $2.94 million) in unpaid fees to contractors they hired to work on the enormous property.

Following Lively’s highly publicised legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni. The couple has been involved in controversy once again, this time over their lives away from the big screen.

The “It Ends With Us” actress and the “Deadpool” star began snapping up several properties in the town of Lewisboro, NY, in 2018, with property records showing that they bought six adjacent parcels of land, totalling 110 acres, through the same LLC, the largest of which was purchased for $12 million (AUD $16.78 million).

In June 2022, Lively shed some light on their plans for the sprawling property, which is located just a few miles away from a $5.7 million farmhouse they own in Pound Ridge, NY, telling a virtual meeting of the Lewisboro Planning Board that she and her husband wanted to construct “an incredibly sustainable” retreat on the land.

According to Katonah- Lewisboro Times, “We have 110 acres, and we don’t have a house. So, this is just us saying we’re so excited to live here”.

The actress hinted that they had plans to turn the residence into their primary home, telling the board meeting that she was looking forward to raising their four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, on the estate.