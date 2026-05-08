Blake Lively Scores "Resounding Victory" in Settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has emerged victorious in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, with the two actors settling their nearly two-year legal battle just weeks before trial.

The dispute began when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of their film “It Ends With Us” and alleged he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit, which was later dismissed.

The settlement, announced on May 4, 2026, allows Lively to pursue legal fees and damages under California’s Protecting Survivors from Weaponized Defamation Lawsuits Act.

Lively’s team called the settlement a “resounding victory,” stating that Baldoni and other defendants now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence her.

Baldoni’s team, however, claimed “total victory,” pointing out that 10 of Lively’s 13 claims were dismissed, including sexual harassment and defamation allegations.

The settlement comes after months of public feuding and legal wrangling between the two actors.

In a joint statement, Lively and Baldoni expressed pride in their film and commitment to creating safe work environments. Lively’s attorney emphasized that her goal was to expose retaliation and hold accountable those who silence survivors.