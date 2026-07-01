Blake Lively is seeking more than $8 million in attorneys’ fees and litigation costs from Justin Baldoni following the dismissal of his defamation-related lawsuit against her.

According to a court filing submitted on June 29, Lively is asking the court to award a total of $8,035,040.88, including $7,495,526.87 in attorneys’ fees and $539,514.01 in litigation costs incurred while defending against the lawsuit filed by Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Blake Lively’s legal team argued that the extensive work required to defeat the case justified the request, describing their efforts as “comprehensive and necessary” to secure a complete victory.

The filing also states that the actor has paid, and continues to pay, the legal expenses associated with the case. Her attorneys indicated they will also seek reimbursement for any additional legal fees incurred while pursuing the fee request itself.

According to the filing, the high-profile nature of the dispute significantly increased litigation costs. The attorneys cited widespread media coverage, extensive discovery, and the production of thousands of documents by Lively, Wayfarer Studios, and third parties during the legal proceedings.

The fee request follows a ruling by Judge Lewis J. Liman earlier this month, which determined that Lively qualifies as a prevailing defendant under California Civil Code Section 47.1. The law allows individuals who successfully defend against retaliatory defamation lawsuits tied to reports of sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation to seek reimbursement for legal fees and litigation costs.

While the judge ruled that Lively may pursue attorneys’ fees and costs, he denied her request to recover treble and punitive damages within the same proceeding, stating those claims would have to be pursued separately if she chooses.

The legal dispute stemmed from the production and promotion of It Ends With Us, eventually leading to a series of competing lawsuits between Lively and Baldoni.

Although the parties reached a settlement in May before the scheduled trial, they agreed to leave the issue of attorneys’ fees and related costs for the court to decide.