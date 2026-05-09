Blake Lively seeks nearly $300M in lawsuit damages

Everyone is familiar with what Blake Lively will be requesting from the jury as they move closer to a trial to settle a legal dispute that began in December 2024. At that time, the actress claimed her It Ends With Us filmmaker and co-star, Justin Baldoni, sexually assaulted her and subsequently orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 of the Gossip Girl star’s 13 claims earlier this month, including those for sexual harassment, conspiracy, and defamation. Baldoni has refuted the accusations and filed his own lawsuit against Blake Lively, which was also later rejected. Resultantly, all that remains to be settled is a significantly condensed version of the actress’s original complaint.

Only Blake Lively’s allegations of retaliation and breach of contract will go to trial. However, according to court documents, she is requesting substantial financial damages for this reduced suit, totaling nearly $300 million.

Zack Peter, host of No Filter with Zack Peter, joined Megyn Kelly on Friday’s show to discuss the requested damages and the likely outcome of next month’s trial. Lively’s lawyers stated in a filing on April 11 that she is seeking $296 million to compensate for the “bully” and “mean girl” labels she alleges resulted from Baldoni’s purported smear campaign.