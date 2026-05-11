Blake Lively shares 'Emotional Tribute' on Mother’s Day

Blake Lively shared a cute post on social media with the sweetest tributes to the most important women in her life on Mother’s Day.

On May 10, Blake Lively became emotional and shared tributes to two of the most important women in her life on Mother’s Day. The post came in shortly after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the special occasion by honouring her mother and mother-in-law with heartfelt photos and touching messages. First, she gushed over her mother, Elaine Lively, for being a constant inspiration in her life.

She further wrote on Elaine’s selfie, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who chooses joy, every day, no matter what. The strength and defiance in that is something I’ll always appreciate, especially the older I get.”

She added, “She makes every day special for everyone around her. Especially her babies and grandbabies.” She continued, “She isn’t just beautiful, she creates beauty, with her hands, her stories, her playfulness, her creativity, her incredible ingenuity and her love”.

Blake then uploaded a vintage black-and-white photo of Elaine, highlighting her youthful beauty and glamour. After praising the joy her mother brings into her life, Blake also paid tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds.

She penned, “These two queens are my mamas. I couldn’t be luckier to have them. And as my mama has always said, ‘the best part is, I know it.”

The heartfelt Mother’s Day tributes come nearly a week after Blake and Justin settled their year-and-a-half-long legal dispute outside of court ahead of their May 18 trial date.

The settlement was announced in a joint statement by the Gossip Girl alum’s attorneys, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, along with the lawyers representing the Jane the Virgin actor’s Wayfarer Studios, Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo.