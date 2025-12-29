Blake Lively shares peeks into cozy holiday traditions with Ryan Reynolds and kids

Blake Lively is giving fans a glimpse into how she spends the holiday season with her family.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 28, to offer a look at her cozy holiday traditions with husband, Ryan Reynolds, 49, and their four children, James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 2, as the family continued to enjoy festive downtime together.

Blake Lively’s post highlighted her holiday traditions which included enjoying hot cookies with ice cold milk, playing a game of Mahjong, and watching HGTV’s hit series Fixer Upper starring Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“Nothing better…family, hot cookies, iced cold milk (yes, with ice, iykyk). A fire, Mahjong, a sparkly Britney Spears inspired water bottle, snow outside and a new season of Fixer Upper. My heaven,” Blake Lively wrote over a photo.

Blake Lively has been juggling family time with a busy professional schedule. In recent months, the 38-year-old actress has been promoting her hair care brand, Blake Brown Beauty, while also navigating an ongoing legal dispute involving her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Earlier this month, her sexual harassment trial postponed for two months due to the judge’s “extremely busy” calendar.

The trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, was pushed back to May 18 because of his hectic schedule and two pending criminal trials, which take priority.