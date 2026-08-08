Blake Lively shares rare photos of family at soccer match

Another Simple Favor actress Blake Lively shared a series of photos from the soccer match between Liverpool Football Club and Wrexham AFC at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 7. The photos showed sweet moments with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their children, and close friends, giving fans a glimpse into Lively’s family life.

In the caption, Lively thought back on the event and expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported her and her family over the years. On Instagram, she penned a brief note, saying: “@wrexham_afc playing @liverpoolfc at @yankees Stadium… One of the most surreal moments of this wild and beautiful ride ⚽️♥️ thank you to all our friends, family and Wrexham loved ones who came out to cheer on this extraordinary team and for those who have been there all along♥️🙏♥️.”

She also thanked photographer Guy Aroch, a longtime friend, for capturing the event. Blake Lively continued, remarking: “And thank you to my lifelong friend @guyaroch for not just joining us, but for bringing your camera along and taking these pics. You’ve shown us time and time again, there’s no better gift than having great memories with your loved ones captured♥️ love you buddy.”

Along with pictures taken during the day, the carousel featured candid shots of 49-year-old Reynolds and 38-year-old Lively enjoying the game with their kids and friends. The actress was seen switching up her shoes in the last pictures, starting with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and finishing in Nike sneakers.

For the outing, Lively wore dark-wash Reformation jeans with a blue linen shirt, accessorizing with Cartier jewelry, a zebra-striped Fendi bag lined in red, and an Audemars Piguet watch. Reynolds kept it casual in a plaid shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers.

The family outing offered the latest glimpse into the actress’s life with Reynolds, who has co-owned Wrexham AFC since 2020.

In recent months, the couple, who have been married for over 13 years, have spent a lot of quality time together. They were spotted having a great time on a date night in New York City in June, where Reynolds gave Lively a piggyback ride before they paused to take a selfie with a fan.

Lively and Reynolds were married in 2012 and share four children together: a son named Olin, born in 2023, and daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6.