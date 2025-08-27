Can you guess which ex-BFF did not react to Taylor Swift’s engagement post?

Blake Lively has remained silent on social media following Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce, even as many of the pop star’s celebrity friends rushed to send their congratulations.

Taylor Swift announced the engagement on Instagram, sharing romantic photos of the proposal, which saw the NFL star getting down on one knee.

According to Daily Mail, while stars like Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne showed their support by liking the post, Blake Lively did not react publicly. Zuri Hall also joined the well-wishers online, despite previously being linked to Travis Kelce, a rumour both have denied.

Blake Lively’s absence comes amid reports that her long friendship with Taylor Swift has cooled. The two stars, once close since 2014, are said to have cut ties recently.

Taylor Swift is godmother to Lively’s daughters and famously included their names in her music. However, tensions are believed to have surfaced after the actress became embroiled in legal drama connected to the film It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in the movie, has filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation.

Legal documents revealed messages from Lively referring to Swift and Reynolds in a way Baldoni claimed was meant to intimidate him. The lawsuit also alleged that Swift attended a meeting at Lively and Reynolds’ home about the project, though sources close to the singer insist she had no involvement.

Reports suggest Blake Lively’s handling of the film sparked tension with Baldoni, with allegations about on-set behaviour, including claims she refused to share space with the actor during the premiere. Some accusations have since been challenged, with raw footage contradicting certain details.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is preparing to release her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which includes a track titled Ruin the Friendship. Fans speculate the song hints at her fallout with Blake Lively, though Swift has said the album was written during her European tour and not inspired by recent drama.

With Blake Lively silent on Taylor Swift’s engagement and Justin Baldoni continuing his legal fight, the once-close friendship between the actress and the singer appears increasingly strained.