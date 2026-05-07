Blake Lively to mend friendship with Taylor Swift post legal battle

Blake Lively wished to rebond with Taylor Swift after ending her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Naughty But Nice that the It Ends With Us actress is hopeful she can mend fences with the pop sensation after months of distance and tension.

According to reports from insiders, “Blake genuinely believes there’s still a path back. Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her, and there’s real hope they can move forward.” In fact, sources said Blake genuinely thinks she could be forgiven.

The insider further revealed, “Just like she had her Met Gala dress ready, she already has a dress picked out for Taylor’s wedding, that’s how convinced she was and still is that this friendship can be saved”. Meanwhile, another insider said that the 38-year-old actress sees the settlement as more than the end of a legal fight.

The source also mentioned, “She knows not everything snaps back overnight. But Blake believes removing the chaos changes everything”. Confidant further added, “She thinks once the noise is gone, there’s room for real healing”.