Blake Lively unhappy with Justin Baldoni's latest video

The latest media reports indicate that Blake Lively is furious that Justin Baldoni posted his first public comment since their court dispute ended. The new report states that the actress was displeased with how Baldoni discussed the situation in a recent video.

StyleCaster, citing an anonymous source, claims that Lively was extremely upset after Baldoni and his wife, Emily, thanked fans on Instagram for their support throughout the legal battle. In the video, Baldoni shared that he and his family had endured a traumatic two years. He expressed gratitude to those who supported them and clarified that he had remained silent for the majority of the case to avoid contributing to the noise. Emily added that being appreciative of their supporters “doesn’t lessen the injustice and the grief” they went through.

According to the article, Blake Lively believed the video was an attempt to alter public perception of the case after it had already concluded. Although these allegations have not been independently verified, StyleCaster further stated that she has pursued additional legal action in an attempt to obtain millions of dollars in legal fees.

Following months of court proceedings related to the 2024 movie It Ends With Us, Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement in May. No monetary damages were awarded, and neither party acknowledged any fault. Blake Lively and her team have not publicly responded to Baldoni’s recent remarks.