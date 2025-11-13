Blake Lively wins another key legal victory in defamation case linked to Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s legal battle has taken a significant turn as she won another defamation suit filed against her.

Earlier this year, the Gossip Girls alum was sued by the public relations firm Street Relations Inc. and its owner Jed Wallace in Texas after she named both of them in a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

Wallace and his company stated that they had “nothing to do with” the alleged retaliatory effort and said that they have suffered millions of dollars in reputational harm due to being named in the complaint.

Fast forward to this week, the Texas court dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed against the 38-year-old actress.

The judge threw out the case on jurisdictional grounds, ruling that Texas was not the proper venue for the complaint.

Last week, Ryan Reynolds’ wife faced a legal setback when a judge dismissed her claim that Jed Wallace had helped smear her reputation online. The court ruled that her lawyers should not have sued Wallace in New York, as his company is based in Austin, Texas, and he has minimal ties to New York City.

Now, a rep for Lively told TMZ that te new development has cleared the path for the actor to present a strong case when it arrives in court in March, 2026.

“With this decision, all of the retaliatory lawsuits filed against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their crisis communications and digital teams have been dismissed. Ms. Lively will have her day in court on her claims at the March trial in New York,” they added.