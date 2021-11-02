Blasphemous content: IHC grills FIA over inaction against culprits

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed outrage over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for showing an ‘irresponsible attitude’ and delaying action against the culprits in a case related to the existence of blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case regarding the promotion of blasphemous content on social media. The court grilled FIA for showing an irresponsible attitude towards taking action against the culprits.

Justice Aamer Farooq censured FIA Additional Director Ayaz Khan and questioned the delay in action against the culprits.

The FIA Additional Director Ayaz Khan told the court that action was taken on two out of 17 applications. Justice Farooq questioned the reason for ending the inquiry into different applications.

To this, the FIA additional director replied that the social media links were blocked that had been mentioned in the applications filed against the blasphemous content.

Justice Farooq remarked why FIA could not reach the culprits if the links were blocked. Ayaz Khan said that the agency could not identify the culprits in case of link blockage. Justice Farooq remarked that FIA was actually unwilling to take further action.

READ: GOVT TO REVIEW SOCIAL MEDIA REGULATORY LAWS, AGP INFORMS IHC

The IHC judge further questioned the original records of the applications as the documents provided to the high court were not original.

He added that FIA has to satisfy the court but not the petitioners. Justice Farooq warned the intelligence agency not to get pressurised by the West as nothing is above the honour and dignity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that Western countries would also take strict action if there was a case of their religion nor the states would tolerate anything against their interests and religion. Justice Farooq remarked how can we tolerate blasphemy of our Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

He continued that blasphemous content on social media could not get uploaded in Saudi Arabia as their regulations are stricter. On the other hand, all negative content is existing on social media in our country.

Justice Farooq directed to strictly enforce the regulations to remove the blasphemous content on social media.

The FIA additional director said that the agency was not facing any pressure regarding the case.

Justice Farooq remarked that they knew well about FIA and police facing pressure which restrict them to take further action. He continued that the court will mention in its order not to harass the petitioners.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.