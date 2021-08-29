Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: local media

KABUL: A loud blast was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday by AFP journalists and Afghanistan local media, hours after US officials warned of the possibility of a terror attack.

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house”.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants.

Thursday’s attack occurred during a U.S.-led evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The United States (US) launched a drone strike against a “planner” of the Kabul airport attack in eastern Afghanistan, the military said on Friday.

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, saying he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.

A reaper drone, which took off from the Middle East, struck the militant while he was in a car with an Islamic State associate, the official said.

There are roughly 5,000 US troops at Kabul’s airport, helping to evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other nationalities before Biden’s Tuesday deadline.

Thursday’s attack marked the first US military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for American troops there in a decade.