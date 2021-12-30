Four killed, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed while 15 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place near Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road, ARY News reported.

According to police, the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked outside Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

Rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

On getting information, a contingent of security forces reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau confirmed that four people have died as a result of remote-controlled blast that took place outside Science College, Quetta.

Talking to media at the blast site, Mir Ziaullah Langau said the blast occurred when programme of a political party was going on at Science College.

CM condemns blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist attack and expressed dissatisfaction over the security arrangements in the province capital.

Bizenjo also expressed sorrow over the causalities and sought a report on the blast from the provincial police chief. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second blast reported in Quetta in the past 12 days.

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta’s Kandahari Bazaar on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle at Quetta’s Kandahari Bazaar.

The blast had also caused damage to nearby shops and parked vehicles, said police.