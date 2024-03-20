‘8 BLA terrorists’ killed as attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex thwarted

GWADAR: Security forces thwarted an attempted attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and killed all eight terrorists belonging to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ARY News reported, quoting security officials.

According to sources, the BLA militants tried to enter the GPA complex to carry out terrorism but they were intercepted by security personnel.

Security personnel cordoned off the area around the GPA complex to protect occupants and secure the property.

There was a fierce gunfight between the security forces and terrorists that left all eight BLA attackers dead.

Earlier blast and intense firing reported near Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex. The area had been cordoned off by security officials.

Located at the center of the city, GPA Complex has several offices related to the Gwadar Port Authority, law enforcement agencies, and staff houses.

GPA develops commercial structures like Bank Branches, Stevedores, Agency Offices, Cargo Storage Sheds, Marine Repair Workshop etc. to facilitate the investors as well as for revenue generation on a 69 acres of land. GPA initiated the construction of the following infrastructures with an estimated cost of Rs. 2381.884 million.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will not tolerate any more cross-border terror attacks on its soil.

Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said security of the geographical frontiers of Pakistan is a redline.

Pakistan desires to have cordial relations with the neighboring fraternal countries to promote trade and economic relations. However, it is not acceptable that the land of the neighboring country is used for terrorism in Pakistan, he added.