Friday, February 2, 2024
Blast outside ECP office in Karachi; no casualties

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: A blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai said that no causalities were reported in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad had been summoned while the intensity and nature of the blast were being determined.

The SSP said that the explosives material was kept in a shopping bag along the ECP office’s wall located in Karachi’s red zone area.

Sajid Sadozai ball bearings were not found in the explosive material.

More to Follow….

