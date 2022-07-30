Blast reported in Turbat stadium during football match: police

TURBAT: A loud explosion was reported during a domestic football match at Turbat stadium situated near Airport Road, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Turbat stadium when a domestic football match was going on between two local teams.

The blast was followed by firing which caused panic at stadium, they said.

No casualties have been reported so far while the nature of the blast was being ascertained, as per police sources.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams as well as law enforcement were quickly dispatched to the area and cordoned off the area.

Comments