Blasts heard as Lebanese state media says Israel strikes Beirut suburbs

BEIRUT: Lebanese media reported an Israeli strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs early Friday, as AFP correspondents heard several explosions from the Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly struck since war erupted this month.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing from the area after the raid.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that “enemy aircraft” carried out a raid on Tahouitet al-Ghadir in the southern suburbs at dawn.

Israel has previously issued sweeping evacuation warnings for the area, but provided no specific warning in advance of Friday’s strike.

The usually densely populated area has largely emptied of residents since the hostilities erupted, and it was unclear whether there were any casualties.

Hours later, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents of Sejoud village in southern Lebanon to evacuate to the north of the Zahrani River, warning of an imminent attack against Hezbollah.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Tehran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel has since been bombing Lebanon, mainly in areas where Hezbollah has long held sway, and has sent in ground troops in a push to establish a buffer zone in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its fighters kept up its attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon early Friday.

On Thursday, official Lebanese media reported deadly Israeli raids in the country’s south, and Hezbollah claimed more than 90 attacks on Israeli targets inside Lebanon and across the border.

Also Thursday, Israel’s military said two soldiers were killed in south Lebanon, while Israeli emergency services said a rocket fired from Lebanon killed a man in northern Israel’s Nahariya area.

Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed at least 1,116 people including 121 children, according to Lebanese authorities, while more than one million people have been displaced.