Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War final season gets early release date

Time for anime fans to get hyped again as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally heading toward its conclusion, and its final chapter is arriving a little sooner than expected.

In a move that will likely excite longtime fans, Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment have confirmed that the opening episodes of the final season, titled The Calamity, will get an early theatrical rollout in the United States. Instead of waiting for the planned July streaming release, audiences will be able to watch the first episodes in cinemas from June 25 to 29.

The limited release will include both subtitled and English-dubbed versions, giving fans a chance to experience the beginning of the end on the big screen. It’s not just about the episodes either — the screening will feature additional behind-the-scenes material, including insights from series creator Tite Kubo and the directing team.

The decision to bring Bleach into theaters reflects how far the franchise has come since its original TV run ended back in 2012, somewhat abruptly at the time.

For years, the final arc remained unadapted, leaving a noticeable gap in the story and that changed when Studio Pierrot revived the series in 2022 with Thousand-Year Blood War, which quickly reestablished its place among modern anime heavyweights.

For many viewers, this final season carries a mix of anticipation and nostalgia. Once considered part of anime’s “Big Three” alongside Naruto and One Piece, Bleach helped define an era.

Now, more than a decade after its original run faded out, the story is finally being brought to a proper close — and this time, it’s doing so on its own terms.