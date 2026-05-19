Anime fans finally got the moment they had been waiting for as the first full trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity dropped this week, offering a striking first look at what is shaping up to be one of the biggest anime finales in recent memory.

After months of anticipation and a slight shift from the anime’s original yearly rollout, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity is now officially locked in for a summer 2026 release.

The delay had sparked concern among some fans, but if the newly released footage is any indication, the additional production time appears to have gone exactly where it needed to.

The trailer doesn’t reveal everything, and honestly, that works in its favor. It gives just enough to stir excitement without giving away the emotional weight of the final arc.

Backed by the familiar pulse of Bleach’s signature soundtrack, the footage leans heavily into atmosphere while teasing the scale of the battles waiting ahead.

What immediately stands out in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity is the intensity of the action already being teased. The clashes involving Askin and Gerard appear sharper and more explosive than many expected, while Uryu Ishida’s long-awaited confrontation with Jugram Haschwalth looks set to receive a far bigger anime expansion than what readers saw in the manga.

There’s also a strong tease of Ichigo Kurosaki’s final showdown with Yhwach, and visually, it already looks stunning. The scale, the effects work, the cinematic framing — it all points to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity delivering the kind of finale the franchise has deserved for years.

More than just another anime release, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity carries the weight of closing out one of shonen’s most influential stories. There is still speculation about what follows, whether that means adaptations of the Can’t Fear Your Own World novels or movement on the Hell arc, but for now the focus remains firmly on this ending.

And if this trailer is anything to go by, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity looks ready to deliver a finale worthy of Bleach’s legendary status when it premieres in July 2026.