PCB bans Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani from PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a two-year ban on Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for violating contractual obligations.

According to an official statement, Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

The PCB maintains that professional cricket operates on the bedrock of trust and the certainty of agreements. In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favor of a conflicting arrangement.

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The board underscores that once essential terms—including remuneration and structure—are agreed upon through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed. The attempt to move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contratual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements.”