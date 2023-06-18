BLF commander Nawaz Ali mysteriously dies in neighbouring country

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Nawaz Ali Rind died in an internal fight outside Pakistan.

Rind, who belonged to the Awaran district of Balochistan and a leading BLF member since 2014, was involved in several attacks on security forces. He died mysteriously in a neighboring country.

After Gulzar Imam alias Shambe’s arrest, there has been a split in the militant groups operating in Balochistan.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to details, the suspected terrorist – identified as Ghaffar Domkey –was arrested during a raid conducted by CTD Sukkur. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested suspect’s possession.

A CTD spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that several cases were registered against the arrested suspect in police station Sukkur. The terrorist was wanted in terrorism, possession of explosive materials and other cases.