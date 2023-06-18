33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

BLF commander Nawaz Ali mysteriously dies in neighbouring country

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Nawaz Ali Rind died in an internal fight outside Pakistan.

Rind, who belonged to the Awaran district of Balochistan and a leading BLF member since 2014, was involved in several attacks on security forces. He died mysteriously in a neighboring country.

After Gulzar Imam alias Shambe’s arrest, there has been a split in the militant groups operating in Balochistan.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Read more: BLF terrorist killed in clash over money

According to details, the suspected terrorist – identified as Ghaffar Domkey –was arrested during a raid conducted by CTD Sukkur. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested suspect’s possession.

A CTD spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that several cases were registered against the arrested suspect in police station Sukkur. The terrorist was wanted in terrorism, possession of explosive materials and other cases.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.