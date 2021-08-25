Blind dolphin killed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a shocking incident, people in Sukur’s Pano Akil killed a blind dolphin, a rare species found in the Indus River, ARY News reported.

As per details, a large number of people gathered at the Indus River in Pano Akil to catch blind dolphin. The rare species was killed by the people viciously.

The deputy conservator Wild Life department Sindh, after taking the notice of the matter has sent teams to recover the body of the dolphin. He vowed strict action against the people involved in the killing of innocent dolphin.

In January this year, local people found two blind dolphins dead dolphins in a canal in Khanpur Mahar in Ghotki district.

The carcasses of the two dead mammals were recovered by local villagers from the canal. The dolphins could likely be stranded during the closure period of Sukkur barrage in January to the canal.

Indus River Dolphins are grey-brown in colour, sometimes with a pinkish belly, and measure between 1.5 metres and 2.5 metres in length, weighing a maximum of 90 kg.