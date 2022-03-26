Viral: Blind girl scores at basketball game, crowd goes crazy

A video of a 17-year-old blind high school student, scoring a basket during a basketball game has taken over the internet.

The blind girl named Jules Hoogland located the rim and successfully put the ball into the basket as the crowd cheered enthusiastically. The backboard was tapped with a yellow poll by a member of the school, which allowed her to locate the rim.

Watch the video here:

And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD! #ZpsLearningForLife pic.twitter.com/jrnFeBy7bP — Zeeland Public Schools (@zeelandschools) March 22, 2022 The video shows the high school crowd going wild as the blind teen scores the basket, and has gathered a lot of emotional reactions.

The video, shared by Zeeland Public School’s official Twitter account, has gathered over 3 million views as of now. Wow – thank you for sharing that with me – love that the crowd was silent, love this – and hi. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) March 24, 2022 Also Read:Two blind dolphins rescued, another 25 feared stranded “I was really nervous because all these people are staring at me. Luckily, I couldn’t see them staring at me,” said Hoogland talking to the local media outlet.

