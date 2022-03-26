Viral: Blind girl scores at basketball game, crowd goes crazy

Watch the video here:
And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD! #ZpsLearningForLife pic.twitter.com/jrnFeBy7bP
— Zeeland Public Schools (@zeelandschools) March 22, 2022
Wow – thank you for sharing that with me – love that the crowd was silent, love this – and hi.
— Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) March 24, 2022
“I was really nervous because all these people are staring at me. Luckily, I couldn’t see them staring at me,” said Hoogland talking to the local media outlet.