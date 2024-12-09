Blind person gets driving license from Islamabad traffic police

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising yet shocking occurrence, a blind person successfully obtained a traffic driving license in the federal capital after paying a bribe to traffic police, ARY News reported on Monday.

Investigative journalist Iqrarul Hasan and host of the ARY News program Sar-e-Aam exposed a corruption network in Islamabad Traffic Police, raising serious concerns about safety and security on city roads.

Iqrarul Hasan received a tip-off about issuing driving licenses in a driving licensee branch in Islamabad.

The Sar-e-Aam team conducted a sting operation in the capital city, catching a traffic police official and an agent red-handed while receiving a bribe.

The operation revealed that the official and agent were issuing licenses without proper tests and medical inspections in exchange for a Rs30,000 bribe.

The official reportedly issued the license without the applicant taking any of the three tests including theoretical, medical, and driving.

The team contacted the Islamabad traffic police official via an agent and they pledged to provide a driving license to anybody without a test and medical inspection.

Sar-e-Aam made someone else undergo the medical test in place of the blind person and easily obtained the authentic license from the officials.

The issuing of licenses to ineligible drivers poses a serious threat to the lives of citizens in the country.

Earlier in a separate case, an official at Karachi’s Korangi driving licence (DL) branch was suspended after he was caught on camera extorting a bribe for the issuance of a driving licence.

The top police brass swung into action after ARY News aired footage showing the driving licence officer taking a bribe from a citizen. He has been suspended from his post.

DSP Arshad Siddique has been made an inquiry officer to probe the matter and ascertain the truth.

Aslam Mirani, who works at the DL branch’s motor vehicle inspector office, is purportedly seen taking bribes in a video clip recorded by a citizen.