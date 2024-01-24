WATCH: Iqrarul Hasan exposes Pir Haq Khatteb’s tricks

LAHORE: The host of the ARY News program and investigative journalist Iqrarul Hasan challenged Pir Haq Khatib and decided to expose him.

In his latest video, the anchor person Iqrarul Hasan exposed all the virtues of Haq Khatib by removing iron needles, nails, and bullets from the patient’s mouth exactly like him.

اقرار الحسن نے مریض کے منہ سے گولیاں، سوئیاں اور کیلیں نکال دیں۔۔ پیر حق خطیب کی نام نہاد کرامت بے نقاب#ARYNews #SareAam @iqrarulhassan pic.twitter.com/vFDUL7yPGg — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 23, 2024

The video demonstrates how a stuntman can deceive the audience by concealing bullets, nails, and needles in his mouth.

Anchor person Iqrarul Hasan urged Pir Haq Khatib to accept his challenge and perform his ‘tricks’ in front of the ARY team.

Peer Haq Khatib Hussain is a self-proclaimed prominent spiritual leader in Pakistan, widely recognized for his healing ability tricks.

Many people follow him, and he claims to have treated over 90 lakh individuals to date without charging a single penny for his services to his patients.

Peer Hussain has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of the healing sessions for his followers. He asserts that he provides healing to those whom traditional doctors have deemed incurable.

It’s worth noting that Peer Khatteb frequently travels abroad for his ‘spiritual activities’, and in addition to in-person healing sessions, he offers online healing through his YouTube channel.